Severe storms could hamper your travel, outdoor plans for Memorial Day weekend

A series of storms is expected to unleash dangerous weather conditions across the central and eastern U.S. through Memorial Day weekend, likely snarling traffic and delaying flights during one of busiest travel periods of the year.

Scattered severe thunderstorms are expected to form Friday over a large swath of the country, from Texas to Michigan and as far east as Georgia and the Carolinas, according to the National Weather Service. The greatest potential for a few tornadoes is across Illinois, eastern Iowa and southern Wisconsin, the Storm Prediction Center said.

Through the holiday weekend, strong storms will keep a constant threat of tornadoes across the Plains and Midwest regions, which for the last several weeks have been battered by potent and deadly storms. On Saturday, meteorologists expect a few supercells, the most powerful thunderstorm type, to develop over the central and southern Plains region, hitting Kansas, Oklahoma and western Missouri with the worst conditions, the weather service said.

The storm threat shifts northeast on Sunday, bringing severe thunderstorms over parts of eastern Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. A much larger swath of the Midwest and south-central U.S. were also in the crosshairs of the large storm system. By Monday, storms are expected to expand into the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast.

"Thunderstorms this weekend will not only threaten outdoor events such as weddings, barbeques and camping trips, but they can be dangerous across the Great Plains to the East Coast," according to AccuWeather.

With the unofficial start to summer meeting a ferocious stretch of severe weather, travelers across the central and eastern U.S. may experience delays on the road and at the airport.

Nearly 44 million people will travel 50 miles or more over the Memorial Day holiday travel period, which is from Friday, May 23 to Monday, May 27, according to projections from The American Automobile Association. Over 38 million people will travel by car, while more than 3.5 million will take flights.

"We haven't seen Memorial Day weekend travel numbers like these in almost 20 years," Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, said in a statement. "We're projecting an additional one million travelers this holiday weekend compared to 2019, which not only means we're exceeding pre-pandemic levels but also signals a very busy summer travel season ahead."

On Thursday, storms forced officials to temporarily ground flights at New York City's two major airports, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Hundreds of flights were delayed across the mid-Atlantic, including at airports in Boston, New Jersey and Philadelphia.

Construction crews work to begin recovery efforts on Thursday, May 23, 2024, after a powerful EF3 tornado hit Greenfield, Iowa on Tuesday.

The persistent threat of severe weather comes on the heels of deadly storms that, since last week, have ravaged the Texas cities of Houston and Temple, and Greenfield in Iowa. Over the last week, at least nine deaths, dozens of injuries and millions of dollars of damage have occurred as a result of the storms.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Memorial Day weather forecast could put a damper on your holiday plans