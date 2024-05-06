Severe storms could bring strong winds, heavy rain to Kansas City metro. When will they begin?

Severe weather is expected to hit the Kansas City metro area Monday night, bringing hours of thunderstorms and strong winds.

Meteorologists predict the line of storms will develop from the west and also hit central Kansas in the afternoon, bringing large hail and tornadoes.

As the storms move east into the Kansas City metro, thunderstorms and strong winds, with gusts as high as 70 to 75 mph, could begin around 9 p.m. and last until midnight in the metro area, according to the National Weather Service.

Some hail between the size of a quarter and a half dollar is possible throughout the metro. Small tornadoes are also possible as storms move through.

The storms are expected to bring heavy rain and strong thunder and lightning. About an inch of rain is expected across the metro area, with up to an inch and a half possible in some areas, which could cause minor flooding concerns.

Metro area residents should remain weather aware as the storms move through the area and check online for updates and warnings as needed.