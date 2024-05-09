Severe storms bring lightning, pea-sized hail across Rhode Island.

Rounds of severe weather Wednesday evening brought torrential rains, thunder, lightning, and even pea-sized hail across Rhode Island.

The National Weather Service in Boston issued several severe thunderstorm warnings covering swaths across the state starting at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and lasting until 8:30 for parts of Rhode Island.

In addition to periods of torrential rain, pea-sized hail was reported in both the East and West Bay, from West Warwick and Coventry to Barrington, and even in Swansea, Massachusetts.

Penny-sized hail was reported in West Warwick, with one user on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, posting hail that fell in East Greenwich was 3/8".

There were no major power outages associated with the storms.

