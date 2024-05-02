A line of severe thunderstorms was moving through the South Plains and Panhandle early Wednesday evening, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and the threat of tornadoes.

There were also numerous reported power outages around the area, with Lubbock Power & Light reporting about 3,000 customers affected shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday. Xcel Energy reported nearly 1,800 customers affected by an outage around Idalou and Lorenzo shortly after 7 p.m.

A tornado watch is in effect for Lubbock County, as well as most of the South Plains and Panhandle, through 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

As the line of storms moved through Lubbock, the National Weather Service issues a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lubbock, Floyd, Hockley, Hale, and Lamb counties, with the threat of hail up to 1 inch in diameter and wind gusts up to 70 mph.

"Hail damage to vehicles is expected," reads a statement from the weather service. "Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This storm is also producing blowing dust that may cause visibility to drop to near zero at times."

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Severe storms bring hail, tornado threat, power outages to West Texas