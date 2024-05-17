Severe storms blast through Texas, leaving 4 dead. See photos, videos of damage

Powerful storms hit Texas Thursday evening, bringing heavy rain and winds up to 80 mph. The severe weather left four dead, a million without power, and damaged countless trees and buildings.

The Houston area seems to have taken the brunt of the damage, prompting Mayor John Whitmire to urge people to stay off the roads.

"We had a storm with 100 mph winds, the equivalent of Hurricane Ike, with considerable damage downtown," Whitmire said. Areas in the northwest, downtown, and the east side of town were "hit hard," and "most of the traffic lights" in the city were down.

Daylight creeping across Houston Friday morning revealed most of the large, tall office buildings in the central business district had lost their windows and glass.

"We're still in a recovery mode," Whitmire said, adding the state was sending workers from the Texas Department of Public Safety to help secure downtown Houston.

WATCH: Severe storms tear through the Houston area

This was the window-busting, tree-toppling storm that blasted Houston.

📍 Mamajuana Cafe, downtown

🎥 Claudia Prats Sanchez pic.twitter.com/d3FytWIewH — Adam Krueger 💯 (@AdamKrueger) May 17, 2024

The power has gone off here at our studio so we can’t get the front door locked and the wind keeps pushing them open so they are now using zip ties. The wind also just broke off the zip ties on one of the doors. @khou pic.twitter.com/ZlipUt5kqw — Katiera Winfrey (@Katiera_Winfrey) May 16, 2024

SEE: Extent of storm damage revealed Friday morning

LOOK: All morning long we’ve seen people walk through glass. This is off Louisiana St. and Dallas. Cars and trucks are even driving through it. Mayor @whitmire_john is stressing please don’t do this and avoid downtown Houston all together. More on the storm aftermath on @KHOU pic.twitter.com/Ng2Ui1QxGM — Ugochi Iloka KHOU (@UgochiKHOU) May 17, 2024

A massive amount of damage in the middle of downtown #houston following this evenings storms. pic.twitter.com/73dNUhOouF — Jiovanni Lieggi (@lieggiji) May 17, 2024

Looks like all of the stadium lights at @HoustonISD have been knocked down. Some have fallen on the stands and on the fence. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/KXLPBnskdA — Katiera Winfrey (@Katiera_Winfrey) May 17, 2024

MAP: Texas power outages

As of 7 a.m. CT Friday, over 772,000 power outages had been reported across Texas, according to our USA TODAY Network power outage tracker.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas storms cause power outages, 4 deaths: Photos, videos of damage