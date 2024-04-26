Severe storms across Texas could produce tornadoes, large hail. See if you're in the path

Severe storms are brewing across Texas throughout the weekend, potentially unleashing tornadoes and sizable hail.

The storms are mainly predicted for North Texas and some areas of Central Texas, as part of a broader weather system moving across the eastern half of the U.S.

Here's what we know about this weekend's weather.

What's the weather forecast for Texas?

There's a combination of severe weather events possible for North Texas this weekend.

"Storms are already ongoing and will increase in coverage through the afternoon," the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and flooding are all possible."

Meteorologists in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have already issued tornado watches that extend from the Oklahoma-Texas border down to south of Waco through late Friday afternoon.

Texas weather: What's the difference between a tornado watch and tornado warning?

Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of North Texas (including DFW) until 6pm. Storms that develop of move into this area have the potential of quickly turning severe and producing a tornado. Have a plan and a way to get warnings. #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/HJjQwZJehx — Mariel Ruiz (@marielruizwx) April 26, 2024

But it won't end there. The greatest severe weather potential will be late Saturday evening into early Sunday morning, according to the NWS Fort Worth website.

"Large hail, damaging winds and a tornado or two will be possible," the website states. "Additionally, the risk for flash flooding will increase Saturday night west of I-35 and once again through Sunday afternoon across East Texas. Given the potential for night-time flooding and severe weather, make sure you have all the necessary preparations completed before severe weather strikes!"

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas weather forecast: Tornado watch issued as severe storms arrive