Severe storm risk moderate in areas south of Cleveland
While all of Northeast Ohio has the risk of severe storms Tuesday night, the threat is greater the farther south you go.
England’s National Health Service (NHS) said on Tuesday that “tens of thousands of children and adults” with type 1 diabetes will receive an “artificial pancreas” to help manage their insulin levels.
X has named a new head of safety nearly a year after the last executive in the position resigned.
Save up to 45% on everything from knife sets to cookware from now until April 7.
Rangers third baseman Josh Jung suffered a fractured right wrist on Monday. The team called up top prospect Justin Foscue to replace him on the roster.
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Nate Tice to determine the biggest need in the 2024 NFL Draft for every single NFC team. But first – Rashee Rice was reportedly involved in a racing-related crash over the weekend, prompting a discussion on players getting involved in things they shouldn't and why nearly everyone around Patrick Mahomes seems to be trying to make his life harder. In other news, NFL win totals for the 2024 season dropped last week, and Charles and Nate pick out a few that surprised them, including the Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys. Later, Charles and Nate dive into draft needs for every NFC team, as they go back and forth and give some favorite prospect and position fits for teams like the New York Giants (should they take a quarterback?), Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals and more.
Porsche is testing a new electric SUV to slot in somewhere above the Macan EV; this is either a Cayenne EV or the three-row K1. We have some thoughts about that based on what the camo is telling us.
Fans rave about how good these feel — and sound — in their ears. 'I was blown away.'
The Orioles, Yankees and Rangers round out the top five of our inaugural 2024 power rankings.
On Tuesday Amazon launched a new service called Deadline Cloud that lets customers set up, deploy and scale up graphics and visual effects rendering pipelines on AWS cloud infrastructure. The new service, which is geared toward the media and entertainment industry, was timed for the National Association of Broadcasters conference in Las Vegas that kicks off later this month. Using Deadline Cloud, customers in media and entertainment as well as architecture and engineering can use AWS compute to render content for TV shows, movies, ads, video games and digital blueprints, said AWS GM of creative tools Antony Passemard.
February's JOLTS report showed the labor market has remained in a strong position while the Federal Reserve holds interest rates at multidecade highs.
The stories you need to start your day: Severe weather threats across the U.S., "Vanderpump Villa" premieres and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Elton Sawyer said the race winner "rolled early" on the final restart at Richmond.
Looking to add a new drill to your toolbox? The best-selling power drill on Amazon is on sale for 45% off right now, bringing the price down to just $99!
After menopause, declining estrogen levels can lead to rapidly rising risks of heart attack and heart disease, a new study suggests.
Also on our cheat sheet: an allergy-busting air purifier and safety-certified eclipse glasses that'll arrive in time.
Former Red Sox president Larry Lucchino, who helped lead the team to three World Series championship, died at 78.
Booker's effort helped the Suns gain ground on the Pelicans in the playoffs, and allowed the Timberwolves to clinch a top-six playoff spot.
Tesla just turned in one of its more disappointing first quarters for deliveries in a while, and the company is putting some of the blame on an arson attack at its factory in Germany and shipping disruptions caused by Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. Tesla said Tuesday that it delivered 386,810 vehicles in the first quarter of 2024, down 20% from the 484,507 it delivered in the final quarter of 2023. Crucially, Tesla shipped fewer cars than it did in the first quarter of 2023, meaning this was the first year-over-year drop in sales in three years.
Yahoo is acquiring Artifact, the AI-powered news app from Instagram’s co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, the company announced on Tuesday. Artifact will no longer operate as a stand-alone app, and its AI-powered personalization technology will be integrated across Yahoo, including the Yahoo News app in the coming months.
Shark's AI Robot Vacuum and Mop is on sale for $270 — a 44 percent discount. The robovac is on sale alongside other Shark devices.