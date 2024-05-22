Severe storm left Waupun with flooding, power outages. Here's the latest damage assessment.

WAUPUN – Officials in Waupun are assessing damage after severe weather swept through Fond du Lac and Dodge counties May 21.

The storms reached Waupun around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, causing flooding alongside power outages and other damage from downed trees and power lines.

As of 1 a.m. May 22, about 270 customers were without power in the central portion of the city and mutual aid from Juneau Utilities was on its way to assist electric crews from Waupun Utilities, city officials said.

Mayor Ron Bishop said there was some tree and grave damage in the cemetery.

The city advises residents without power to check their basements to make sure sump pumps are running and valuables are out of the way of potential water damage.

Electronic devices running low on power can be connected to a power source in a vehicle for charging.

Anyone impacted by damage should also take pictures and report property damage to their insurance companies.

Impacted residents can move any brush curbside, and Public Works crews will start collecting, the city said.

No injuries have yet been reported, and city crews have checked with senior and assisted care facilities and the hospital to meet any needs.

Memorial Day activities: Fond du Lac communities will celebrate Memorial Day with parades, ceremonies and food. Here's what to know.

Closures

As of 1 a.m. May 22, Gateway Drive was closed because of flooding, and a detour for East Main Street was rerouted to Shaler Drive to Lincoln to Watertown streets.

As of about 10 a.m., the Boardwalk between Meadowview Circle and Edgewood Drive was closed for crews to clean up and repair the area.

The bridge at Pine Street Park and the bike path along the Rock River near Rock River Intermediate School and Spring Street were closed because of flooding.

The city asked residents to obey closures and avoid the areas for their safety.

Updates will be provided on the Waupun Municipal Government Facebook page.

Contact Daphne Lemke at dlemke@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Waupun flooding, power outages left in wake of severe Wisconsin storms