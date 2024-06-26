Severe storm caused damage and left many in the dark
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Severe weather swept through parts of Oklahoma Tuesday night leaving many Oklahomans without power and storm damage from strong winds and destructive hail.
LOGAN COUNTY
According to Emergency Management of Logan County — Down power poles and no power in Crescent and Cedar Valley.
DEER CREEK AREA
According to Deer Creek Fire Protection — Vehicle trapped under downed power lines between Penn and Western on 234th in NW Oklahoma County.
Several power poles have been reported down.
234th between Penn & Western is currently closed. No injuries have been reported.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY
Three power poles have been reported down near Route 66 and Hiwassee.
Britton Road and Kelley Avenue — damage to roof of an office building.
47,575 residents are currently without power.
Traffic collision on I-35 Northbound, North of 4th Street in Moore.
I-40 Eastbound at Air Deport Boulevard — active power line down on ramp.
NOBLE COUNTY
ODOT: All lanes of Northbound I-35 are closed North of Perry due to overturned semi-trucks caused by high winds.
Detour: West to Airport Road, North to US-412 and East to I-35.
Crews estimate the closure to last until approximately midnight. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.