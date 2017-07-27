Severe Midwest Storms Strand Residents and Lead to Multiple Rescues in Floodwaters

Several people have been rescued from dangerous waters in the Kansas City area after severe storms closed roads and caused flash flooding early Thursday, officials said.

Between four and seven inches of rain fell overnight in east-central Kansas and west-central Missouri, the National Weather Center reported. The sudden onslaught of water led to widespread flooding that stranded and trapped residents.

“Do not drive into high water,” Kansas City Fire Chief Paul Berardi wrote on Twitter, noting his department was responding to numerous water rescues across town.

One woman was trapped in her car, which was partially submerged under water on 103rd Street and Wornall Road in Missouri.

After driving into the flooded waters, the woman got stuck and was reportedly paralyzed by fear because she cannot swim. It took 20 minutes for crews to save her, KCTV reported.

“Thank God I’m still alive,” she said.

The owners of Coach’s Bar & Grill, also on 103rd Street, were trapped inside after rising water surrounded them, they told reporters.

The pair had rushed to the restaurant to try to salvage their business, but quickly realized they would also need rescuing.

"It was stupid, that's for sure, trying to save property,” owner Brian Darby told KCTV. “I'm sorry I put my friends and family through that."

The water had risen to Darby’s boots when he heard a wall break and saw water flooding the space.

“We hopped on the bar,” he said. “We realized that wasn't going to cut it, the bar was shaking. So we hopped on a piece of a tall cooler, a beer cooler. We realized that wasn't going to do it, so we got the ceiling tiles out of the way and were in the ceiling, holding onto the ceiling. “

No deaths have been reported as a result of the flooding.

