A 'severe' geomagnetic storm hit Earth. Will it impact Texas? Here's what we know

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center issued a geomagnetic storm alert Sunday that remains in effect Monday morning.

What is a geomagnetic storm, and how might it impact Texans? Here's what we know.

What is a geomagnetic storm?

On X, formerly Twitter, the SWPC said that a coronal mass ejection event arrived Sunday and caused a G4 geomagnetic storm. The strong geomagnetic storm could continue through the rest of Sunday and into Monday.

“The public should not anticipate adverse impacts and no action is necessary, but they should stay properly informed of storm progression by visiting our webpage,” the SWPC said, noting that infrastructure operators had been notified.

The storm may affect high-frequency radio transmissions, like those used by aircraft to communicate with distant traffic control towers, News 4 San Antonio reports.

Will Texas see the northern lights?

No, southern states like Texas will not be able to see the aurora borealis.

The SWPC predicts that the northern lights possibly could be seen as far south as northern Illinois and central Iowa.

Experts believe the storm could rank as a G3 on Monday.

What is a G4 geomagnetic storm?

Similar to tornados, hurricanes and earthquakes, geomagnetic storms are measured by a five-point scale. G1 geomagnetic storms are the least severe, while G5 storms are the most severe.

A G4 geomagnetic storm is considered "severe" and may have the following effects, as listed by the NOAA Space Weather Scales:

Power systems: Possible widespread voltage control problems and some protective systems will mistakenly trip out key assets from the grid.

Spacecraft operations: May experience surface charging and tracking problems, corrections may be needed for orientation problems.

Other systems: Induced pipeline currents affect preventive measures, HF radio propagation sporadic, satellite navigation degraded for hours, low-frequency radio navigation disrupted, and aurora has been seen as low as Alabama and northern California.

Click here for the full list of geomagnetic storm rankings and what they mean.

What is a coronal mass ejection?

NASA describes coronal mass ejections, or CMEs, as "huge bubbles of coronal plasma threaded by intense magnetic field lines that are ejected from the Sun over the course of several hours." The space agency says they often look like "huge, twisted rope" and can occur with solar flares, or explosions on the sun's surface.

