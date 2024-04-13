Several vehicles located after Arab burglary, possible related arrest made

ARAB, Ala. (WHNT) — Law enforcement has recovered several vehicles stolen from an Arab car dealership on Sunday, and investigators are potentially closer to catching the people responsible.

The intruders drove eight vehicles off the lot at North Country Ford early Sunday morning. They also took hundreds of keys.

Three of the eight vehicles have been located, and police may have made a related arrest.

News 19 spoke to North Country Ford General Manager Greg Anthony who has been in contact with the Arab Police Department, Bessemer Police Department and Birmingham FBI office.

“They arrested a kid that was in a stolen Ford Mustang in Bessemer, Alabama, and when they got him, one of our keys was in his pocket,” Anthony said.

To be clear, the Mustang was not one of the vehicles stolen from North Country Ford.

The thieves drove off in nearly a million dollars worth of cars and trucks on Sunday. Law enforcement officers have since located one of the missing Scat Pack Challengers, the Grand Wagoneer and the Ford Bronco Raptor.

Meanwhile, North Country Ford is still working to re-key the remaining cars at the dealership.

“Right now we have two locksmiths currently on site that’s cutting keys and we’re having to tow certain vehicles to other dealerships like our BMW and our Subaru’s,” Anthony said. “Those have to go to dealerships, so we’re having to get a wreaker, tow truck to take those off. Then, we’re having to reorder keys and wait on that.”

Anthony said his dealership and several others in North Alabama are taking steps to up their security.

Police are still looking for the Dodge Challenger Demon, RAM 5000 TRX, and three Challenger Scat Packs.

