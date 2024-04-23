Several vehicles involved in wrecks during police pursuit from Falkville to Mooresville

Apr. 23—Two suspects were arrested Tuesday after a vehicle pursuit through multiple jurisdictions that caused wrecks involving a police vehicle, the suspects' vehicle and two other vehicles, according to the Priceville Police Department.

Police said the suspects, who have not been named, attempted to cash a fraudulent check in Falkville and struck a citizen's vehicle as they fled from police.

As their vehicle approached Priceville, the pursuit continued north on Interstate 65 then east on Interstate 565 where a Priceville police officer and a motorist were involved in an accident without serious injury.

The suspects then exited 565 through the Mooresville Road exit where they were involved in a wreck with another motorist near Mooresville Road and Old Mooresville Road. According to Priceville police, there were undisclosed injuries in that accident.

Police said both suspects fled on foot from the wreck but were soon captured. Priceville police said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided later.

