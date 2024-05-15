Several vehicles catch fire on I-80

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Four vehicles, including a semi-truck, caught fire Tuesday in Uintah County. The semi was hauling several electric vehicles, the North Summit Fire Service District said.

The incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m., just west of the Castle Rock exit on I-80 westbound.

It took crews from both Uintah County and Wyoming to get the fire under control, the fire department said.

No injuries were reported, and one lane has since reopened.

Crews are working to remove the burned cars, and said because several electric vehicles were burned, they are taking extra caution to make sure they don’t start back on fire.

There is no further information available.

