Several St. Paul areas to close temporarily due to flooding

St. Paul plans to temporarily close Water Street and Lilydale Road by 11 p.m. on Wednesday due to expected street flooding caused by rising water levels of the Mississippi River.

Water Street, located on the south side of the Mississippi River will be closed to vehicles bicycles and pedestrians between Minnesota Highway 13 and Plato Boulevard. At this time, the Pool and Yacht Club and Harriet Island remain open to visitors. Water Street will remain closed until water levels have gone down and are safe for public use.

Several St. Paul parks, trails and facilities also will temporarily closed.

As of the end of Tuesday:

• City House will remain open to the public, but water will be turned off. Hand washing stations and portable toilets are available.

• Hidden Falls Regional Falls boat launch is closed.

• Harriet Island public dock lower ramps were raised, including Showboat and Paddleford docks.

• Kelly’s Landing is closed.

• Lambert’s Landing Dock is closed.

• Lilydale Regional Park, including pedestrian and bike trails and public boat launch will close on Wednesday by 11 p.m.

• Meeker Island is closed.

The St. Paul Parks and Recreation Department is closely monitoring rising water levels at all parks and have barricaded flooded trails in these areas:

• Crosby Farm Park.

• Hidden Falls South.

• Robert Piram Trail.

• Upper Landing/Chestnut Plaza.

The city requests that the public obey posted signage and not pass barricades.

To stay updated on all facility, trail and park closures, visit stpaul.gov/departments/emergency-management/flood-information#closure-updates.

