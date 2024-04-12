Flood Watch for region continues; Breezy, showers Friday, warmer weather ahead

A Flood Advisory for Darke and Preble counties in Ohio, Union and Wayne in Indiana continues until 5:45 a.m.

A Flood Watch for the Miami Valley continues until 2 a.m. Friday.

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Flood watch, advisories through early Friday

Weekend looks pretty good

Warmer weather ahead

Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: The main issue tonight will be heavy rainfall. There could be an isolated strong to severe storm, but localized flooding is the main concern. A Flood Watch is in effect through 2 a.m. Friday and a Flood Advisory for some counties continues until 5:45 Friday morning. Precipitation temporarily ends late tonight before more wrap around showers work in for Friday.

FRIDAY: Showers linger into the day. Breezy with gusts of 30 to 40 mph and cooler with highs in the low to mid-50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Nice with highs in the mid-60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A few showers possible, but it should not be a washout. Highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and mainly dry aside from a stray shower late with highs in the mid- to upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Staying warm with highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm with showers or storms possible. Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm with showers or storms possible. Highs in the mid-70s to near 80.