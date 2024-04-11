Several road closures in downtown Topeka next week

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Several road closures are coming to downtown Topeka next week to work on a project related to the Polk-Quincy Viaduct.

Monday, April 15, First Avenue and Second Street will close between Van Buren and Jackson Streets, according to the City of Topeka spokeswoman. The closure on First Avenue is planned for three weeks, while Second Street’s closure is planned for two months.





Crews will post detours through Fourth and Sixth Streets between Topeka Boulevard and Kansas Avenue. A City spokeswoman told 27 News these closures and detours can change “depending on feedback and what else may be happening in a given area.”

These closures are part of ongoing work on one of several Utility Relocation Projects around the Polk-Quincy Viaduct. Crews will remove and replace nearly 4,000 square yards of pavement and relocate over 6,000 feet of sewers and water lines during this project.

