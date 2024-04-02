Several restaurants had follow-ups, gnats and flies seen in latest Plano inspections

Several restaurants had one or more follow-up inspections and fruit flies and gnats were observed in the latest Plano inspections of businesses and other locations that serve food, according to city data.

There were 184 inspections of places to eat from March 10 to March 23.

Plano inspections are based on a 100-point system. A score of 100 is perfect and a score of 70 is considered extremely poor. Each establishment receives between one and four routine inspections per year.

Three restaurants received low scores:

Madurai Mes at 8612 Preston Road, 72

Desi District Plano at 8450 Angels Drive, 73

TKS Chinese Cuisine at 3829 W. Spring Creek Parkway, 73

Fifteen places had one or more follow-up inspections:

ABC Donuts at 1201 E. Parker Road, 95

Austin Avenue Grill & Sports Bar at 935 W. Parker Road

Children’s Learning Adventure Child Care at 6095 Chapel Hill Blvd.

Chuy’s at 3408 North Central Expressway

Corner Wines at 4017 Preston Road

De Ra Coffee at 2320 Los Rios Blvd.

Desi Bites at 5588 State Highway 121

Domino’s at 3509 East Park Blvd.

Knock Out Sports Bar at 3937 North Central Expressway

La Petite Academy at 1137 E. Park Blvd.

Maht Gaek at 151 W. Spring Creek Parkway

Primrose School Of West Plano at 6480 W. Plano Parkway

Que Houng at 6509 W. Park Blvd.

Squares Hot Pot at 4152 W. Spring Creek Blvd.

Tous Les Jours at 3320 K Ave.

Inspectors observed the kitchen and restroom hand sinks at Primrose School Of West Plano without hot water. The school was ordered to stop serving and preparing all opened food products and only serve prepacked food products until it receives approval to serve opened food from the health department.

Inspectors observed unclean surfaces that make contact with food at Madurai Mes. There was also soiled equipment sitting by the dishwashing area. The interior of the ice machine was producing dirty ice due to mold and slime, according to inspectors.

Gnats, fruit flies, and drain flies were seen at:

Shell Shack at 1855 Dallas Parkway, 92

Walmart at 8801 Ohio Drive, 92

The Pond at 2517 Summit Ave., 99

Several fruit flies were seen in the dry storage and multiple other areas in the kitchen at Anjappar at 4940 McDermott Road. The restaurant was ordered to call a pest control company to locate where flies are harboring to treat the location.

