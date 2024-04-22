Several Pittsburgh Citiparks, senior centers to be closed for Primary Election Day

Several CitiParks Recreation and Senior Centers that serve as polling locations and will be closed Tuesday for the primary election.

RELATED COVERAGE: Pennsylvania Primary 2024: What you need to know

The locations that will be closed are:

HEALTHY ACTIVE LIVING SENIOR CENTERS:

Beechview (1555 Broadway Ave.)

Brighton Heights (3515 McClure Ave.)

Hazelwood (5344 Second Ave.)

Sheraden (720 Sherwood St.) — Open for Senior Lunch only

South Side (12th & Bingham Sts.) — Open for Senior Lunch only

RECREATION CENTERS:

Arlington (2201 Salisbury St.)

Brookline (1400 Oakridge St.)

Paulson (1201 Paulson Ave.)

Phillips (201 Parkfield St.)

Warrington (329 Warrington Ave.)

Due to the Pittsburgh Public Schools having off for Election Day, the After-School Feeding Program will not operate on Tuesday.

Normal operations will resume Wednesday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pittsburgh ice cream shop closing after decades of business Club in Oakland closed after refusing health inspection Man found dead in vehicle after shooting in New Castle VIDEO: Family, friends remember teen killed in Pittsburgh mass shooting 2 years ago DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts