Several people hurt in Route 54 car pileup: ISP

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a several-car pileup on Illinois Route 54 in Logan County, Illinois State Police confirmed.

It happened at 2000 Avenue near 5:45 p.m. The crash comes as a dust storm impacts the area, as well as several other interstates and locations throughout Central Illinois.

Dust Storm Warning issued throughout Central IL

State Police say several people were hurt in the accident and taken to area hospitals.

ISP is currently at the scene. They say there is no further information available at this time.

This is a developing story.

