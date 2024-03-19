4 pedestrians hit by alleged DUI driver in North Las Vegas, 2 minors in car

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police arrested a woman on DUI and child endangerment charges after she allegedly hit four pedestrians in North Las Vegas.

On Monday around 9 p.m., North Las Vegas police responded to the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Englestad Street after a report of a crash involving several pedestrians.

Police said a large group of people were gathered in the parking lot of a business in the 600 block of Lake Mead Boulevard. As the crowd grew in size, some of the pedestrians entered a westbound lane of Lake Mead Boulevard.

While the group was standing in the road, a Nissan Versa was driving westbound on Lake Mead and hit four pedestrians, police said.

North Las Vegas police investigate a crash involving several pedestrians near Lake Mead Boulevards and Englestad Street (KLAS)

The pedestrians were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The adult female driver of the Nissan and the 17-year-old and 6-year-old passengers were not injured in the crash, police said.

The driver did show signs of impairment and was arrested on DUI and child endangerment charges, according to North Las Vegas police.

According to RTC Southern Nevada, Lake Mead Boulevard was closed in both directions between D Street and Losee Road.

Exactly one year ago, a motorcyclist, Ronald James Choyce Jr., 32, of Las Vegas, was killed in a crash at the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Englestad Street.

A witness at the scene told 8 News Now that the group was gathering for a memorial for Choyce.

No additional details have been released at this time. This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

