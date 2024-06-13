Several Palestinians killed after Israeli military operation in Jenin

Israeli forces remove a body of a man killed during a military operation in the West Bank town of Qabatiya. Mohammed Nasser/APA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Several Palestinians were killed in clashes during an Israeli military operation in the West Bank on Thursday, according to Israeli and Palestinian reports.

The Israel Defense Forces reported two deaths during a counter-terrorism operation in a village near the town of Jenin. The Ministry of Health in Ramallah confirmed one death, saying the 21-year-old man was shot in the head. Palestinian media reported that a total of three people were killed in the army raid.

Israeli soldiers fired rockets at a house and then destroyed it with a bulldozer, according to WAFA Palestinian news agency. Clashes broke out and the Israeli forces fired live rounds.

Israeli media said the Israeli security forces exchanged fire with Palestinian militants and that the two people who were killed were wanted by Israel, though no reason was stated.

The Israeli army repeatedly carries out raids in Jenin, seen as a stronghold of Palestinian militancy.

Since the war in Gaza began in October, more than 520 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military operations, confrontations or attacks of their own in the West Bank, according to the Ministry of Health.

There has also been a surge in Israeli settler violence against Palestinians since the outbreak of the conflict.

