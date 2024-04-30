Several officers investigating in Springfield neighborhood
Several police officers are investigating in Springfield early Tuesday morning.
>>Mother says teens threw rocks through windows, threatened son
Springfield police officers were dispatched just after 5:30 a.m. to the 500 block of East Pleasant Street.
Our news crew at the scene is reporting multiple police cruisers and officers are the scene.
News Center 7 has reached out to Springfield Police for more information.
We will continue updates on this story.