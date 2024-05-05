Several officers investigating in Oregon District in Dayton

Several officers are investigating following an incident at the Oregon District early Sunday morning.

Dayton Police officers were dispatched at 1:50 a.m. to E. Fifth Street in the Oregon District.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7 that officers responded to a report of shots fired but could not confirm that anyone was shot.

Initial scanner traffic indicated officers closed the Oregon District, but dispatchers could not confirm that.

News Center 7 has reached out to Dayton Police for more information.

We will continue to provide updates.