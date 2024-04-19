DEA, FBI conducting investigation in Dayton

UPDATE @ 9:52 a.m.:

A spokesperson for the DEA confirmed that the agency conducted search warrants in Dayton on Friday with the assistance of local and federal partners.

Additional information on the investigation was not initially made available and the investigation remains active.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

UPDATE @ 9:40 a.m.:

News Center 7 has learned that the FBI is on the scene of an investigation in Dayton.

The agency was “assisting another agency” in the area of Odlin Avenue on Friday morning, an FBI spokesperson confirmed.

>> Coroner IDs 2 men killed in crash involving car, semi near Dayton bank

The spokesperson directed further questions to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

We have a crew on the scene and they report that the investigation is taking place at three locations. Several luxury cars appeared to be in the process of being seized, according to our crew on the scene.

We’ve reached out to the DEA for more information. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

INITIAL REPORT:

Several police officers are conducting an investigation in Dayton on Friday morning.

>>City of Troy to reopen part of street today where historical Tavern building located

Several police officers are on Odlin Avenue, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

An iWitness 7 viewer sent us a photo that shows a large police presence in the area.

A viewer called our newsroom to say there were several officers in the area of Main Street and Hillcrest Avenue.

News Center 7 has reached out to Dayton Police and the FBI for more information.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.