Several northbound lanes of Highway 183 blocked after pedestrian hit, injured

AUSTIN (KXAN) — All but one lane of U.S. Highway 183 northbound were blocked Tuesday morning after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in north Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS said on X the crash happened in the 13600 block of Hwy 183 northbound, near Pond Springs Road.

Only the left lane of the northbound side of the highway was open for several hours Tuesday morning.

ATCEMS posted at 6:30 a.m. it was responding to the crash. In an update at 6:44 a.m., ATCEMS said medics transported an adult patient to St. David’s Round Rock after “extensive advanced procedures & regaining pulses.”

ATCEMS said drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

