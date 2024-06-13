Several moving vehicles shot with BB gun

PERRY, Mich. (WLNS) – People in one community are on edge after multiple cars were shot at over the weekend.

It happened along Bear Road and M-52 Sunday evening. Police have confirmed that someone shot a BB gun at cars as they drove by. Dakotah Arroyo said it happened to him. He was driving with his fiancée and friend when they heard a loud noise and thought a rock had hit their car.

“Just scary to realize, you know? That we just got shot at.” Arroyo continued, “It scared us at the time cause it was so loud it sounded like it went through the car. And when I got out to look it was more of a bullet hole than it was a rock.”

Photo Courtesy Sarah Page.

Photo courtesy Jennifer Thomas

Photo courtesy Jennifer Thomas

Photo courtesy Jennifer Thomas

Photo Courtesy Sarah Page.

Photo Courtesy Sarah Page.

Arroyo said the BB hit the car door, inches away from the window where his fiancée was sitting.

“I also had my baby in the car too. She’s only a year old so definitely either would’ve killed her or caused serious damage,” Arroyo said.

6 News received pictures from other victims as well. One photo shows a shattered window, revealing a car seat. Arroyo mentioned that a lot of kids drive that route to get to school.

“It’s scary, it concerns me. I drive down this road every night. To me it’s a little nerve wracking. I don’t know what the intentions of that person is,” Arroyo said.

And for people who live in the area and heard about what happened, like Leon Wilhelm. He said he worries about his wife driving around now.

“She’s got to figure out which way she’s gonna go that she’s not going to get hit,” Wilhelm said.

He said the not knowing who did it, or where exactly it’s happened makes the situation scarier.

“It’s concerning that’s for sure that we don’t know where it’s at for say. We have a general area but we don’t know,” Wilhelm said.

Arroyo still can’t believe what happened.

“It was just a normal day on 52 and just didn’t expect that to happen to my family,” Arroyo said.

Perry police and the Shiawassee county sheriff’s office are investigating. they say there are no suspects at the moment and no injuries were reported. Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.