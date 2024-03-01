Several mountain schools announce schedule changes due to winter weather

Several schools in the mountains of North Carolina have announced schedule changes Friday morning.

Schools in Ashe County announced they would be operating on a two-hour delay due to predicted freezing rain and sleet during the commute.

School leaders said they would consult conditions around 7 a.m., and if they needed to stay off the roads, they would convert to a remote learning day.

ALSO READ: CMS’ massive $2.5B bond passes

Watauga County Schools echoed similar sentiments and will also be operating on a two-hour delay.

School leaders encouraged parents to check their transportation website for possible changes to bus commutes.

Schools in Avery County announced they will be closed Friday morning, and students will operate on a remote learning day.

VIDEO: $2.5B bonds approved for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools







