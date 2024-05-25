Several Memorial Day parades happening in NYC this weekend
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Several parades commemorating Memorial Day will be held throughout New York City over the holiday weekend.
The Little Neck-Douglaston Memorial Day Parade in Queens, which bills itself as the largest in the country, will be held on Monday, May 27.
Blue Angels to headline Bethpage Air Show on Memorial Day weekend
The Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade, considered one of the oldest in the country, will also be held on Monday.
Other parades will be held on Staten Island and in Queens this weekend. Streets will be closed along the parade routes at the discretion of the NYPD.
Find more information below on Memorial Day parades in New York City.
Little Neck-Douglaston Memorial Day Parade
Borough: Queens
Date: Monday at 2 p.m.
Formation: Northern Boulevard between Nassau Road and Morgan Street
Route: Northern Boulevard between Morgan Street and 244th Street
Dispersal: Northern Boulevard between 245th Street and 244th Street
Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade
Borough: Brooklyn
Date: Monday at 11 a.m.
Formation: 3rd Avenue between 71st Street and 75th Street
Route: 3rd Avenue between 75th Street and Marine Avenue; Marine Avenue between 3rd Avenue and 4th Avenue; 4th Avenue between Marine Avenue and 101st Street
Dispersal: 101st Street between 4th Avenue and Fort Hamilton Parkway
Staten Island Memorial Day Parade
Borough: Staten Island
Date: Monday at noon
Formation: Hart Boulevard between Forest Avenue and Castleton Avenue
Route: Forest Avenue between Hart Boulevard and Jewett Avenue
Dispersal: Forest Avenue between Jewett Avenue and Ordell Avenue
Forest Hills Memorial Day Weekend Parade
Borough: Queens
Date: Sunday at noon
Location: Metropolitan Avenue between 75th Road and Trotting Course Lane
College Point Memorial Day Parade
Borough: Queens
Date: Sunday at 2 p.m.
Formation: 28th Avenue between Ulmer Street and College Point Boulevard
Route: College Point Boulevard between 28th Avenue and 26th Avenue; 26th Avenue between College Point Boulevard and 120th Street; 120th Street between 26th Avenue and Graham Court; Graham Court between 120th Street and College Point Boulevard; College Point Boulevard between Graham Court and 5th Avenue; 5th Avenue between College Point Boulevard and College Place
Dispersal: Poppenhusen Avenue between College Place and 119th Street
Ridgewood/Glendale Memorial Day Parade
Borough: Queens
Date: Monday
Formation: Cypress Avenue between Myrtle Avenue and Putnam Avenue
Route: Myrtle Avenue between Cypress Avenue and Cooper Avenue
Dispersal: Myrtle Avenue between 70th Street and Cooper Avenue
Rockaway Beach Memorial Day Parade
Borough: Queens
Date: Monday
Formation: Rockaway Beach Boulevard between Beach 129th Street and Beach 130th Street
Route: Rockaway Beach Boulevard between Beach 129th Street and Beach 95th Street
Dispersal: Rockaway Beach Boulevard between Beach 95th Street and Beach 94th Street
Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for more than five years. He has been with PIX11 News since 2022. See more of his work here.
Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.