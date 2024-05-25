Several Memorial Day parades happening in NYC this weekend

Several Memorial Day parades happening in NYC this weekend

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Several parades commemorating Memorial Day will be held throughout New York City over the holiday weekend.

The Little Neck-Douglaston Memorial Day Parade in Queens, which bills itself as the largest in the country, will be held on Monday, May 27.

Blue Angels to headline Bethpage Air Show on Memorial Day weekend

The Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade, considered one of the oldest in the country, will also be held on Monday.

Other parades will be held on Staten Island and in Queens this weekend. Streets will be closed along the parade routes at the discretion of the NYPD.

Find more information below on Memorial Day parades in New York City.

Little Neck-Douglaston Memorial Day Parade

Borough : Queens

Date : Monday at 2 p.m.

Formation : Northern Boulevard between Nassau Road and Morgan Street

Route: Northern Boulevard between Morgan Street and 244th Street

Dispersal: Northern Boulevard between 245th Street and 244th Street

Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade

Borough : Brooklyn

Date : Monday at 11 a.m.

Formation: 3rd Avenue between 71st Street and 75th Street

Route: 3rd Avenue between 75th Street and Marine Avenue; Marine Avenue between 3rd Avenue and 4th Avenue; 4th Avenue between Marine Avenue and 101st Street

Dispersal: 101st Street between 4th Avenue and Fort Hamilton Parkway

Staten Island Memorial Day Parade

Borough : Staten Island

Date : Monday at noon

Formation: Hart Boulevard between Forest Avenue and Castleton Avenue

Route: Forest Avenue between Hart Boulevard and Jewett Avenue

Dispersal: Forest Avenue between Jewett Avenue and Ordell Avenue

Forest Hills Memorial Day Weekend Parade

Borough : Queens

Date : Sunday at noon

Location: Metropolitan Avenue between 75th Road and Trotting Course Lane

College Point Memorial Day Parade

Borough : Queens

Date : Sunday at 2 p.m.

Formation: 28th Avenue between Ulmer Street and College Point Boulevard

Route: College Point Boulevard between 28th Avenue and 26th Avenue; 26th Avenue between College Point Boulevard and 120th Street; 120th Street between 26th Avenue and Graham Court; Graham Court between 120th Street and College Point Boulevard; College Point Boulevard between Graham Court and 5th Avenue; 5th Avenue between College Point Boulevard and College Place

Dispersal: Poppenhusen Avenue between College Place and 119th Street

Ridgewood/Glendale Memorial Day Parade

Borough : Queens

Date : Monday

Formation: Cypress Avenue between Myrtle Avenue and Putnam Avenue

Route: Myrtle Avenue between Cypress Avenue and Cooper Avenue

Dispersal: Myrtle Avenue between 70th Street and Cooper Avenue

Rockaway Beach Memorial Day Parade

Borough : Queens

Date : Monday

Formation: Rockaway Beach Boulevard between Beach 129th Street and Beach 130th Street

Route: Rockaway Beach Boulevard between Beach 129th Street and Beach 95th Street

Dispersal: Rockaway Beach Boulevard between Beach 95th Street and Beach 94th Street

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for more than five years. He has been with PIX11 News since 2022. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.