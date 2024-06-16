Several injuries reported after suspected ‘chemical agent,’ crowding at Baltimore Pride event, police say

A “mass exodus” led to numerous injuries after a “possible chemical agent” and fireworks were deployed during a Baltimore Pride event Saturday, according to police.

Baltimore Police confirmed Sunday that the suspected chemical agent, which was released in front of the event’s main music stage near North Avenue and Charles Street, was not deployed by police.

Police said officers working the event were informed of the incident around 8:37 p.m. A spokesperson for Baltimore Police said the department has not confirmed the type of chemical agent that was released but that it could have been mace, hair spray or “another agent.”

Around the same time, fireworks were set off, which caused the large crowd to flee the area and resulted in several injuries.

The event was closed as the Baltimore City Fire Department tended to the injured.

“Our officers are diligently reviewing the surveillance video to gather all the necessary information and determine the sequence of events,” said a Baltimore Police public information officer, Freddie Talbert.

