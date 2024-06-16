Several injuries reported after suspected ‘chemical agent’ released at Pride event, Baltimore Police say

A “mass exodus” led to numerous injuries after a “possible chemical agent” and fireworks were deployed during a Baltimore Pride event Saturday, according to police.

Baltimore Police confirmed Sunday that the possible chemical agent, released in front of the event’s main music stage near North Avenue and Charles Street, was not issued by police.

Police said officers working the event were informed of the incident around 8:37 p.m. A spokesperson for Baltimore Police said the department has not confirmed the type of chemical agent that was released but that it could have been mace, hair spray or “another agent.”

Around the same time, fireworks were set off, which led the large crowd to flee the area and resulted in several injuries, police said.

The event was closed as the Baltimore City Fire Department tended to the injured.

“Our officers are diligently reviewing the surveillance video to gather all the necessary information and determine the sequence of events,” said a Baltimore Police public information officer, Freddie Talbert.

The incident occurred during the annual Baltimore Pride parade and block party hosted by the nonprofit Pride Center of Maryland. The event is a tribute to the contributions of sexual and gender minorities to society, according to Baltimore Pride’s website.

With a theme this year of “Power Of The Past, Force of The Future,” Baltimore Pride runs from June 10 to Sunday with a roster of events. The injuries Saturday didn’t appear to dampen the atmosphere at Pride in the Park, which drew crowds to Druid Hill Park on Sunday for music, vendors and live performances on two stages.

Large groups of families and friends gathered under the shade of park trees, while others tightly packed the strip of vendors selling everything from food and drinks to apparel.

Visiting Baltimore from New York, Lys Smith attended Pride on Saturday but left before the injuries took place.

“I have always wanted to see what Baltimore Pride was like, so I am happy to be here with friends to experience it,” Smith said at Pride in the Park.