Several Injured After Strike Hits Odesa Warehouse

Several people were injured after a Russian strike hit a warehouse in Odesa, Ukraine, on Monday, June 24, according to the Odesa District Prosecutor’s Office and local reports.

Video released by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Odesa region, shows crews battling the blaze and rescuing a dog from the warehouse.

Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa government, reported at least four victims. The Odesa District Prosecutor’s Office said three people were hospitalized. Credit: State Emergency Service of Ukraine Odesa Region via Storyful

