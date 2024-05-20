Several hospitalized after hit-skip crash involving Clinton County school bus

Multiple people are hurt after a crash involving a school bus in Clinton County on Monday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post dispatchers.

>> Huber Heights city manager charged with OVI; Emergency council meeting called Monday

Dispatchers said an East Clinton Local School District bus was involved in a reported hit-skip crash on Interstate 71.

The time and exact location of the crash was not immediately available.

At least 10 students were transported to area hospitals, dispatchers said. It is unclear how severe any injuries may be.

At the time of the crash, the school bus had more than 35 students on board, dispatchers said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information about this crash.