Several file for local offices
Jun. 6—Several have filed to run for local offices including the City Council and Mower County Board of Commissioners.
In total, 11 people have filed to run for spots within the city including Austin mayor where incumbent Steve King has filed to run for another term. Running against him will be Jeff Austin, who is currently serving as the At-Large member on the council, and Bradley Johnson.
King, who defeated Austin in the mayoral race in 2020, is in his first term as Austin's mayor.
Meanwhile, on the city council, four have thrown their hats in the ring for the Ward 1 seat currently held by Geoff Baker, who is not running.
Baker was appointed to the seat in 2022 to round out the remaining two years of Oballa Oballa's term when Oballa stepped down to run for the At-Large seat after moving out of Ward 1.
Running for the seat this year will be Miguel Garate, Patrick Lange, Varinh VanVugt and Rebecca Waller.
Waller has served on the council before, but was defeated by Laura Helle in the last election. VanVugt was one of the three looking for appointment to fill Oballa's seat and more recently Garate served as Honorary Councilmember this year.
Current Ward 2 councilmember Mike Postma is running again and will run unopposed while in Ward 3 Paul Fischer will face two challengers in Alexander T. Marshall and Brian Pentis.
On the county side, current Board Chair John Mueller is running for another term and will run unopposed in the First District, while in the Second District, incumbent Polly Glynn will run against Steve Reinartz.
The Minnesota primary will be on Aug. 13 with the election onNov. 5
Other election filings include:
House of Representatives 23A
Peggy Bennet — incumbent
Joe Staloch
House of Representatives 23B
Patricia Mueller — incumbent
Joe Pacovsky
Mower County Soil and Water Supervisor
District 1: Rodney Moe
District 2: Jay Soitau
District 5: Jon Erickson
Utility Board (All currently serving)
Tyler Huisebus
Kristin S. Johnson
Jay Lutz