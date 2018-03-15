6 Dead After Pedestrian Bridge Collapses at Florida International University

At least six people were killed after a newly-installed pedestrian bridge collapsed at Florida International University in the Miami area Thursday, trapping multiple cars underneath, officials said Friday.
A Miami-Dade Police official has said the effort has turned from rescue to recovery, the Associated Press reports. Eight vehicles were trapped under the bridge when it collapsed.
Here’s what we know about the FIU bridge collapse:
What happened?
The new 950-ton bridge to Sweetwater, which was installed at FIU Saturday, collapsed Thursday afternoon onto Southwest Eighth Street — killing at least six people, according to the Associated Press, while several others were hospitalized.
Two people are in critical condition and the other eight victims transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center were being treated for various injuries including “bruises and abrasions to broken bones,” Dr. Mark McKenney said Thursday at a press conference, according to the AP.
Of the two critical cases, one arrived at the hospital in cardiac arrest but was revived, AP reports. The other had a serious brain injury, according to McKenney.
Video posted on social media showed the collapsed bridge with vehicles stuck underneath it.
In a statement, FIU officials said they were involved in ongoing rescue efforts. “We are shocked and saddened about the tragic events unfolding at the FIU-Sweetwater pedestrian bridge,” a statement said.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott tweeted that he was on the way to FIU to be briefed by local law enforcement and university officials. In an earlier tweet, Scott said he had spoken to Miami-Dade County Police Chief Juan Perez about the bridge collapse and that he will continue to communicate with authorities.
What caused the bridge to collapse?
It was not immediately clear what caused the deadly collapse.
The Miami Herald reports that the 174-foot-long bridge was installed Saturday with the intention of giving pedestrian access from FIU’s campus to its newer dorms and off-campus housing.
The $14.2 million bridge had been partially assembled by the side of the highway, in order to not obstruct the flow of traffic on the seven-lane highway during construction, and was slated to open in 2019, according to the Herald. But its “innovative installation,” which saw workers move the walkway into place before the main support tower had been installed, was risky, University of California, Berkeley engineering professor Robert Bea told the AP.
Two workers were on the bridge when it fell, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed, and were conducting a stress test on the unfinished bridge, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez. Over tightening steel cables that run through the bridge slab sections can lead the structure to “camber,” or buckle, experts told the Herald.
The bridge was also unusually heavy, employing concrete elements such as trusses and a concrete roof, rather than lighter weight steel, according to Ralph Verrastro, an engineer and expert in accelerated construction projects.
Munilla Construction, one of the companies that worked on the bridge, called the accident a “catastrophic collapse” and promised to conduct “a full investigation to determine exactly what went wrong.”
“MCM is a family business and we are all devastated and doing everything we can to assist,” the company said in a tweet.
Tallahassee-based FIGG, the company behind the striking Tampa Bay Sunshine Skyway Bridge, had also cooperated on the FIU-Sweetwater Bridge, and said it “mourns the loss of life and injuries associated with this devastating tragedy, and our prayers go out to all involved.”
“In our 40-year history, nothing like this has ever happened before,” the company said in a statement.
But according to AP, the firm was fined in 2012 after a 90-ton section of a bridge collapsed onto railroad tracks in Virginia, injuring several workers. The Virginia Department of Labor and Industry found that FIGG failed to regularly inspect a girder that it had modified without informing the manufacturer, and did not provide adequate training according to a The Virginian-Pilot.
MCM has also been fined more than $50,000 for 11 safety violations over the past five years, according to Occupational Safety Health Administration records.
How did officials respond?
President Donald Trump said Thursday evening he was monitoring the “heartbreaking” situation unfolding in Florida.
Florida’s lawmakers also expressed sympathy for the victims of the collapse and called for an investigation into what led to the incident. At a press conference Thursday evening, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio promised an “exhaustive” investigation, saying family members of those injured and killed in the accident “deserve to know what went wrong.”
U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, whose district touches the area affected by the bridge collapse, said he also spoke with Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao about the upcoming investigation.
“I am shocked and horrified by the FIU Pedestrian Bridge collapse. I am praying for the victims and families of this tragedy,” he said in his statement.
As first responders continued to search for victims Thursday evening, officials vowed to investigate the situation. Gov. Scott clarified that the bridge was a FIU project, not a Florida Department of Transportation project, and that investigations would take place on the local, state and federal levels. “There will clearly be investigations to find out exactly what happened and why this happened,” Scott said during a news conference Thursday evening. “We will hold anybody accountable if anybody has done anything wrong.”
The Florida Department of Transportation issued at statement distancing itself from the incident Thursday, while the National Transportation Safety Board announced that it was sending a team of 15 investigators , the Herald reports.
Before its collapse, the bridge had been a source of pride for local officials and the university, which has a specialized “accelerated bridge construction” program at its engineering school and had promoted the groundbreaking FIU-Sweetwater project. FIU President Mark Rosenberg reflected on the project and said he hoped the bridge could still be a way to “galvanize the community” in hope.
“I want you all to know that this bridge, five days ago we were celebrating, that it was in the process of being erected. This bridge was about collaboration, was about hope, was about opportunity, was about determination,” Rosenberg said at the news conference. “This bridge was about strength and unity. About being good neighbors with the city of Sweetwater.”
In fact, the bridge project was meant to address concerns about pedestrians unsafely crossing the busy highway.
“This bridge was going to provide a safe transportation for pedestrians to cross between the university and the City of Sweetwater,” said Orlando Lopez, mayor of Sweetwater.