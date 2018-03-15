6 Dead After Pedestrian Bridge Collapses at Florida International University

At least six people were killed after a newly-installed pedestrian bridge collapsed at Florida International University in the Miami area Thursday, trapping multiple cars underneath, officials said Friday.

A Miami-Dade Police official has said the effort has turned from rescue to recovery, the Associated Press reports. Eight vehicles were trapped under the bridge when it collapsed.

Here’s what we know about the FIU bridge collapse:

What happened?

The new 950-ton bridge to Sweetwater, which was installed at FIU Saturday, collapsed Thursday afternoon onto Southwest Eighth Street — killing at least six people, according to the Associated Press, while several others were hospitalized.

Two people are in critical condition and the other eight victims transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center were being treated for various injuries including “bruises and abrasions to broken bones,” Dr. Mark McKenney said Thursday at a press conference, according to the AP.

Of the two critical cases, one arrived at the hospital in cardiac arrest but was revived, AP reports. The other had a serious brain injury, according to McKenney.

Video posted on social media showed the collapsed bridge with vehicles stuck underneath it.

#FIUalert: The pedestrian bridge across Southwest Eighth Street has collapsed, please avoid the area. — FIU (@FIU) March 15, 2018

THE FIU BRIDGE COLLAPSED OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/JO7jfx5AoN — Gabriela Collazo (@GabrielaRose12) March 15, 2018

In a statement, FIU officials said they were involved in ongoing rescue efforts. “We are shocked and saddened about the tragic events unfolding at the FIU-Sweetwater pedestrian bridge,” a statement said.

This is the scene at @FIU. First responders are trying to see if drivers are responsive. @MiamiHerald pic.twitter.com/cLuI54M1Ep — Monique O. Madan (@MoniqueOMadan) March 15, 2018

just drove under the new FIU bridge before it collapsed on the road pic.twitter.com/zmHfB9Z143 — isa (@isaaacarrasco) March 15, 2018

Florida Gov. Rick Scott tweeted that he was on the way to FIU to be briefed by local law enforcement and university officials. In an earlier tweet, Scott said he had spoken to Miami-Dade County Police Chief Juan Perez about the bridge collapse and that he will continue to communicate with authorities.

I’m on my way to Florida International University to be briefed by local law enforcement and university officials. pic.twitter.com/4RyoeELh9m — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) March 15, 2018

What caused the bridge to collapse?

It was not immediately clear what caused the deadly collapse.

The Miami Herald reports that the 174-foot-long bridge was installed Saturday with the intention of giving pedestrian access from FIU’s campus to its newer dorms and off-campus housing.

First-of-its-kind pedestrian bridge “swings” into place. “FIU is about building bridges and student safety. This project accomplishes our mission beautifully,” -President Mark B. Rosenberg. https://t.co/x8gPM9A4DG #worldsahead pic.twitter.com/mPEMeh2zmw — FIU (@FIU) March 10, 2018

The $14.2 million bridge had been partially assembled by the side of the highway, in order to not obstruct the flow of traffic on the seven-lane highway during construction, and was slated to open in 2019, according to the Herald. But its “innovative installation,” which saw workers move the walkway into place before the main support tower had been installed, was risky, University of California, Berkeley engineering professor Robert Bea told the AP.

Two workers were on the bridge when it fell, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed, and were conducting a stress test on the unfinished bridge, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez. Over tightening steel cables that run through the bridge slab sections can lead the structure to “camber,” or buckle, experts told the Herald.

The cables that suspend the #Miami bridge had loosened & the engineering firm ordered that they be tightened. They were being tightened when it collapsed today. https://t.co/9Uc9EUsDYY — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 16, 2018

The bridge was also unusually heavy, employing concrete elements such as trusses and a concrete roof, rather than lighter weight steel, according to Ralph Verrastro, an engineer and expert in accelerated construction projects.