Several families displaced and 3 firefighters injured in Passaic fire

Several families were displaced and three firefighters were sent to the hospital Sunday night as a fire ripped through three buildings in Passaic.

Firefighters first arrived at 5 High Street around 9 p.m., according to Mayor Hector C. Lora, who was updating residents from the scene by way of Facebook livestreams throughout the night.

As of around 11:30 p.m., Lora reported that the fire was under control but that firefighters were still moving in and out of the building to ensure that the flames were all extinguished.

Four people were rescued from the blaze and at least 28 people from several families were displaced. More than 50 individuals were evacuated from an adjacent building, according to Lora, but they were later able to re-enter.

Firefighters from Passaic and Bergen counties responded to the three-alarm fire. Three firefighters, including two from Passaic and one from Carlstadt, were sent to the hospital but were reportedly in good condition, Lora said during the livestream.

There were no fatalities as a result of the fire.

"I want to thank the firefighters from Bergen County, from Passaic County, obviously the immediate response of our Passaic firefighters resulted in the rescuing of lives," said Lora. "Material things can be replaced, but not life, and I am so very grateful to them."

The Red Cross also responded to help the nine displaced families with temporary lodging, food, clothing, and other immediate needs, according to a post from Red Cross New Jersey on X.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Passaic fire leaves 28 displaced, firefighters injured