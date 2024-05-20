Several dogs unaccounted for in Montgomery County house fire, officials say

GERMANTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Several dogs were unaccounted for after a propane tank caught on fire outside a home which displaced two families in Germantown Monday afternoon, according to officials.

The house was located in the 20200 block of Thunderhead Way off Waters Landing Way. A propane tank caught on fire before the flames spread to the home’s deck and into the basement and attic of the home.

Crews from the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue System responded to the fire, which officials said caused a floor collapse. Firefighters were able to contain the propane fire, but it still damaged all the floors of the home, officials said.

Several dogs were trapped and they were still unaccounted for, officials said in a post around 4:05 p.m.

At least two families were displaced — four adults and two kids who live in the home that caught on fire along with two adults and one kid who live next door.

