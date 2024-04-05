Several dogs and cats taken from Sebastian home; woman charged with animal cruelty

SEBASTIAN − Over a dozen dogs and cats were taken from a home by animal control officers after calls about their living conditions since last September led to a series of law enforcement visits and ultimately the woman's arrest on animal cruelty charges.

Altogether 14 dogs and cats were taken Wednesday from the Sebastian woman's home to the Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County, where they were examined and given medical treatment for multiple conditions and symptoms, wounds and infections associated with prolonged neglect.

Indian River County Sheriff's Office records show Katherine Clarke, 61, of Carnation Drive, was arrested on a warrant with 14 animal cruelty-related charges.

According to court records, animal control officers were first called regarding animals owned by Clarke on Sept. 8, 2023 by residents who reported a dog running loose and covered in excrement.

The reports state in February, after the case had been closed and reopened, officers visited the home and found the interior covered in animal excrement and urine.

Officers reporting it was "difficult to breathe" or "maintain balance" due to the conditions, which included animals living among debris and trash, and a bucket too tall for some of the dogs to drink from and it had cloudy, bug-infested water as the only water source, and dog food lying on the ground.

Indian River County animal control officers first went to the home in September 2023 and at that time Clarke reportedly told them her "health issues" made it difficult for her to clean the home.

Three days later, there was another report to animal control stating Clarke couldn't care for the number of animals in the home.

They finally met with Clarke in her yard and animal officers gave instructions on obtaining care, vaccines, licenses and assistance caring for her animals.

According to the records, Clarke told them she took the animals to Brevard County for care, but did not provide proof of care or vaccines.

Officers learned the next day Clarke had taken one dog for care at the Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County and that it was considered "taken care of," aside from its smell. The case was closed in December, despite at least one more report made about the same "filthy" living conditions at the home.

In late January, environmental health code enforcement officers contacted animal control and then Clarke of plans for a Feb. 21 walk-through of the home.

Just days before their visit, however, animal control officers learned the woman had tried, but was denied, attempts to have bodies of two dogs disposed of at a veterinarian's office. The incidents led to a Feb. 19 welfare check at Clarke's home with Sebastian police.

As officers approached her vehicle and home, they noted the odor of decay from both, and police reported she told them of a dead dog in the car and another in the home, of which she tried to dispose of at the vet office and landfill.

Once inside the home, officers documented the conditions of the dogs, but reported there were "far worse" conditions for what was said to be at least three cats in a room with no water source.

An arrest warrant was signed April 2 and Clarke was arrested Wednesday just before 7 a.m.

She was charged with 13 misdemeanor animal charges for each animal, and one charge of unlawful confinement of animals.

As a condition of receiving $70,000 bail, she was prohibited from possessing any animals.

