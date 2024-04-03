Several departments tackle fire at Celina car dealer

Apr. 3—CELINA — An overnight fire seriously damaged a building at Kerns Chevrolet in Celina.

The Celina Fire Department responded to a call about the fire at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday at Kerns Chevrolet, 218 S. Walnut St., Celina. According to a press release, a Celina police officer noticed smoke at the building and called.

"We do not have a dollar number yet for damages," Celine Fire Department Lt. John Schumm said. "It will be pretty heavy damage. They had to bring in an excavator to begin tearing it apart because it was not safe to go into the building. They are trying to gather video from the area to see what happened."

Coldwater, Montezuma and Rockford fire departments were asked to help Celina. Nitro's towing moved the vehicles to help assist the fire departments.

The departments were still working on extinguishing the fire as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the press release. The cause has not yet determined. There are no reported injuries.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau will aid in the investigation.