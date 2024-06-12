‘Several’ dead puppies found at Ohio home
Several dead puppies were found inside a dog crate at a Toledo home this week.
Police responded to a call regarding possibly deceased animals at a home on Prouty Street on Monday, according to WTOL, a CBS affiliate in Toledo.
>> Fan runs onto field, does backflip before getting tased during Reds game
When they got to the property, officers found the crate and the puppies in the backyard.
A police report obtained by WTOL noted that the property appeared to be vacant. Police later located two people on the property. Both claimed to not know about the dead puppies
>> Body of missing 10-year-old Ohio boy recovered, police say
The number of dead puppies was not initially available.
The case remains under investigation.