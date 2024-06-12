‘Several’ dead puppies found at Ohio home

Several dead puppies were found inside a dog crate at a Toledo home this week.

Police responded to a call regarding possibly deceased animals at a home on Prouty Street on Monday, according to WTOL, a CBS affiliate in Toledo.

When they got to the property, officers found the crate and the puppies in the backyard.

A police report obtained by WTOL noted that the property appeared to be vacant. Police later located two people on the property. Both claimed to not know about the dead puppies

The number of dead puppies was not initially available.

The case remains under investigation.