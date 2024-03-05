Several dead after plane crashes near interstate in Tennessee: police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several people have died after a small plane crashed near the shoulder of Interstate 40 in Nashville, Tennessee, according to authorities.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said the single-engine plane crashed off the eastbound lanes of I-40, and “several persons on board are deceased.”

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Mary Beth Ikard)

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) said all eastbound lanes of I-40 were shut down following the crash. Police said the plane didn’t hit any vehicles or buildings.

Nashville International Airport (BNA) issued the following statement to Nexstar’s WKRN:

“This evening, at approximately 7:49 p.m., the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) was alerted of a single-engine aircraft crash three miles south of John C. Tune Airport® (JWN®), near I-40 at mile marker 203. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will investigate this aircraft accident after Metro first responders ensure the accident scene is safe. Please contact Metro emergency personnel for additional details.”

The investigation is ongoing.

