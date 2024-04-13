Several Coronado Mall restaurants fail health inspection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some of the city’s most recognized restaurants, at one of the most popular malls in Albuquerque, are having to close their doors to customers after they failed the city’s most recent health inspection. Some Coronado Mall shoppers shared a mixture of emotion when they learned about the announcement.

“It doesn’t look very clean,” said Ana Valandia, a shopper at Coronado Mall Friday.

“It’s not a big deal. I feel like we come across worse stuff every day,” said MC Martinez, a customer waiting to be served at Longhorn Steakhouse.

“That is disturbing,” said Clay Pryor, another Longhorn Steakhouse customer.

The restaurants temporarily closed include The Cheesecake Factory, Sbarro’s, and Keva Juice. Panda Express was also listed but has since reached compliance and reopened.

“I’m glad that if there’s any issues, they shut it down until the issues are resolved,” Pryor explained.

The Longhorn Steakhouse was on the list as well, receiving an “unsatisfactory” grade, but can continue to operate- which for some who were waiting to eat dinner there Friday, didn’t bother them all too much.

“They have the best rare fillet,” added Martinez, talking about Longhorn Steakhouse.

“I really think they’re going to resolve the issue, otherwise we would probably consider going elsewhere,” Pryor said.

According to the city, the Environmental Health Department received a complaint about roaches at the mall’s food court. In their most recent inspection this week, the department found evidence of insect and rodent infestations and closed five stores immediately. Two of those have since reopened after passing a re-inspection.

Though some showed concern about eating at the mall, some say they’ll be back once stores are clean again. “I don’t know what the consequences should be for some of the personal hygiene issues that I saw,” Pryor explained. ” We’ll probably be going back after the issues are resolved.”

Some of those restaurants may re-open next week if they pass their re-inspection.

