Several city parks open for eclipse viewing Monday

Apr. 2—The Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department will have eclipse viewing celebrations on Monday from 1 to 4 p.m. at various parks in the city.

Dobbs Memorial Park, Fairbanks Park and Maple Avenue Nature Park will be open to eclipse viewers. They will also have free eclipse glasses and STEM giveaways while supplies last.

Parking will be available on a first come, first serve basis. The Parks and Recreation Department said in a release it is expecting a large crowd, and they encourage everyone to be patient and drive safely.

For more information, call 812-232-0147.