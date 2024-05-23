Several arrests made in series of burglaries targeting homes in multiple Pennsylvania counties

LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP - Nine people have been arrested in connection with burglaries targeting high-end homes, according to a Thursday statement by Lower Merion Township police.

With assistance from multiple local police departments and law enforcement agencies in Ohio, Connecticut and New York, the first arrest was made on December 9, 2023, in Bryn Mawr.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Claudeo Fuentez-Soto as he fled a Woodleave Road residence. Investigators have linked Fuentez-Soto to six additional burglaries and are holding him at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

On December 23, 2023, four men in possession of burglary tools and stolen items were arrested in Connecticut after traveling from New York in a vehicle suspected of being involved in two burglaries in Lower Merion Township the day prior, one in Plymouth Township and others in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Jason Anthony Flores-Caro, Facundo Russell-Moran, Guiovanni Herman Saladrigas-Garcia and Franco Antonio Saladrigas-Garcia have been charged with the Lower Merion burglaries in Villanova and Gladwyne and the Plymouth township burglary, and will be extradited to Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Police apprehended another vehicle linked to burglaries by surveillance video on March 26, 2024, operated by 30-year-old Diego Marambio-Diaz, who is in custody for an unrelated incident.

After investigation, Marambio-Diaz was connected to the burglaries in Lower Merion and Plymouth townships and has been charged with these and related offenses.

Two men identified as 22-year-old Jeffrey Saldarriaga and 22-year-old Johasir Cisterna were arrested on April 23, 2024, after officers conducting a traffic stop on their vehicle discovered tools, jewelry and other items taken in two burglaries in Lower Merion Township earlier that night.

Both men were charged with these Lower Merion Township burglaries in Villanova and Bryn Mawr along with related offenses and are being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility on a $75,000 cash bail.

26-year-old Manuel Alejandro Itzig Tennenbaum Vidal was also linked to the April 23 Lower Merion Township burglaries and was arrested on May 21, 2024.

In making these nine arrests, Lower Merion police have closed more than 15 cases.

FOX 29’s Shawnette Wilson spoke with police and neighbors in affected communities on the ongoing issue.

Laura Harland is concerned about a multi-state ring of burglars that have hit the high-end homes in her Gladwyne neighborhood.

"All of my valuables are in a safety deposit box right now. We have to get house sitters when we travel. Walk the dogs, you lock your house up," said Laura Harlans, 22-year-resident.

Neighbors are concerned because police say this isn't just one group. There are several out there and they're from outside the area.

Marjorie Katz says the burglaries slowed down since last year but have since picked up.

"If they're quick enough your alarm could be going off, and they get out," said Katz.

Police say the traveling burglars come in when no one is home.

"They don't want to encounter homeowners, so they're actually doing their homework, doing a little bit of surveillance. They go on websites to see what houses were sold to kind of get a layout of a home." said Lt. James Baitinger, Lower Merion Police.

Officials say the burglars look for homes that back up to a cul-de-sac or have streets behind them as a get-a-way if they're spotted.

They're getting in through rear entries and second floors, which police say aren't generally alarmed on that level.

"And they're going in to get jewelry, high-end bags, clothing."

Harland says her neighbors have beefed up security with cameras and they're looking out for one another.