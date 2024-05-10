Several arrests made following discovery of drugs through Slidell city streets

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Reports of illegal drug activity through St. Tammany Parish, led detectives to conduct several investigations and make multiple arrests.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, on May 6 detectives initiated what they called a “proactive enforcement effort” across several Slidell hotels.

Detectives reported that through the efforts, they made more than 30 traffic stops and came into contact with more than 50 individuals.

STPSO deputies said during a traffic stop on Gause Boulevard, 50-year-old Bobbi Jean Zoller was allegedly found in possession of about six grams of crack cocaine, 1.5 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Allegedly, she was also driving without a license and tried to conceal the drugs from deputies. Zoller was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on charges of:

Possession of methamphetamine/cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Obstruction of Justice

Proper equipment required on vehicles

No driver’s license on person

Detectives said they also witnessed two pedestrians reportedly visiting multiple hotels within Slidell city limits and through an investigation, determined they were part of a “violent” Chicago-based street gang, the Gangster Disciples.

During an encounter with officers, they reported one man, 29-year-old Mondrick Martin, allegedly gave detectives false identification.

Further investigation into Martin’s background revealed he was allegedly a fugitive from the Mississippi Department of Corrections, wanted for illegal firearm possession.

He was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center for resisting an officer, improper use of the roadway by a pedestrian and fugitive through MDOC.

A third traffic stop that happened in the parking lot of a Slidell business reportedly ended in the arrest of Mississippi residents 48-year-old Aaron Newell and 24-year-old Olympia Elchos. The arrests come after deputies discovered three grams of methamphetamine and three grams of marijuana in the vehicle.

Newell was booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Elchos was arrested and booked on charges of:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of Marijuana (summons issued)

Failure to stop at a stop sign

Sheriff Randy Smith says detectives with the narcotics unit and Proactive Unit work to identify known drug activity both in and outside the city limits.

