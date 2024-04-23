Several arrested in New Orleans Police Department Special Operations Division investigation

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A special operation conducted by the New Orleans Police Department has led to the arrest of many individuals accused of committing violent crimes.

According to NOPD officers, arrest warrants were issued by the Special Operations Division during the week of April 14 to April 19.

In total, arrests were made in 47 cases including:

Two homicide cases

Eight aggravated battery or attempted battery by shooting cases

Four armed robbery incidents

Two for illegal possession of a firearm

Six felony domestic battery cases

One narcotics case

Three auto theft cases

Seven firearms seized

Six search warrants enacted

Eight additional incidents including municipal and fugitive attachments

NOPD officers said the arrests were made in addition to two recent incidents, a homicide in the 100 block of North Carrollton Avenue and a shooting in the 100 block of Royal Street

“This operation shows that no matter how much time may have passed or where violent offenders may run, the NOPD will not stop searching and will not rest until those who commit violent crimes in our city are in custody and held accountable,” said NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick.

The following individuals were arrested during the Special Operations Division operation:

23-year-old Darrian Coleman was arrested on April 15. He’s accused of a shooting that happened on Nov. 29, 2023, in the 2700 block of Canal Street. He was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on a count of aggravated second-degree battery, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, illegal use of weapons, possession of marijuana and illegal carrying of a weapon while in possession of narcotics.

34-year-old Wayne Kendrick was arrested on April 16. He’s accused of three incidents: aggravated assault on Dec. 23, 2022, domestic simple battery on March 9, 2023, and armed robbery on August 25, 2023. He was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on charges of armed robbery with a firearm, two counts of aggravated assault and battery of a dating partner.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on April 16. He’s accused of an armed robbery incident on April 27, 2023, in the 1800 block of Prytania Street. He was booked into the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center for the crime and on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and illegal possession of stolen things in connection to an auto theft on April 4, 2023.

21-year-old Davon Morgan was arrested on April 16. He’s accused of two incidents, a shooting on March 14 in the 1900 block of St. Thomas Street and a shooting on Feb. 23 in the 7000 block of Crowder Boulevard. Morgan was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on counts of attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery and use of a firearm in an armed robbery.

47-year-old Ted Jordan was arrested on April 17. He’s accused in a homicide case that happened on June 25, 2023, in the 8000 block of Old Gentilly Road. Jordan was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on a count of second-degree murder.

23-year-old Nolan Mitchell was arrested on April 17 and is accused of a domestic simple battery incident that happened on April 16 in the 2400 block of Touro Street. Mitchell was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on three counts of domestic abuse battery.

36-year-old Joshua Davis was arrested on April 17. He’s accused of a domestic aggravated assault incident that happened Feb. 21 in the 3100 block of North Johnson Street.

37-year-old Chris Williams was arrested on April 18 on multiple charges, including violation of parole and fugitive charges in Jefferson Parish. Williams was booked into Orleans Parish Justice Center on charges of: Aggravated battery by shooting incident that occurred on Sept. 11, 2023, in the 1600 block of North Miro Street. He was charged with two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. An aggravated assault incident on Feb. 19, 2024, in the 1500 block of Mazant Street. He was booked with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm. An auto theft incident on July 23, 2023, in the 2200 block of Dumaine Street. He was booked with one count of illegal possession of stolen things. A domestic aggravated assault incident on June 21, 2023, in the 4000 block of Chef Menteur Highway. He was booked with two counts of domestic abuse aggravated assault and one count of aggravated assault with a firearm. Domestic aggravated assault incident on Jan. 10, 2023, in the 1600 block of Miro Street. He was booked with one count of aggravated domestic abuse battery. A simple domestic battery incident on Oct. 2, 2022, in the 1600 block of North Miro Street. He was booked with one count of aggravated domestic abuse battery and one count of aggravated acts of domestic violence. A domestic simple battery incident on Aug. 14, 2021, in the 6000 block of Downman Road. He was booked with one count of each of aggravated domestic abuse battery, theft of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. An auto theft incident on Jan. 22, 2023, in the 5100 block of Wilton Drive, Williams was booked with one count of illegal possession of stolen things. A domestic simple battery incident on June 7, 2021, in the 6800 block of Mayo Boulevard. He was booked with one count each of domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property and simple assault A business burglary on Nov. 28, 2020, in the 1300 block of Franklin Avenue. He was booked on one count of simple burglary. NOPD officers add that during his arrest, Williams was allegedly found in illegal possession of a firearm. He faced additional charges of illegal carrying of a firearm and a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

46-year-old Louis Lebanks was a wanted suspect from out of state who was arrested on in connection to a shooting that happened on Feb. 19 in the 1400 block of Casa Calvo Street. He was arrested in Kennewick, Washington and transported to New Orleans to face charges of aggravated second-degree battery, felon in possession of a firearm and for illegal carrying of a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery.

“I commend our investigators and our Special Operations Division on their tireless efforts in locating and arresting those wanted for committing violent crimes and removing them from the streets of our city,” said Kirkpatrick.

