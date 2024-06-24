Several animals rescued from “horrific” Adams County school bus case put down

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Several animals rescued from a “horrific” animal abuse case in Adams County were put down due to the severity of their injuries.

The Adams County SPCA took in more than two dozen animals last week after police responded to a school bus that was towing a trailer. Inside the bus and trailer officials found animals that’d been sexually abused.

The SPCA removed 30 birds (including chickens, roosters, ducks, and turkeys), three German Shepherds, one Australian Shepherd, a bull, and a pony. The SPCA says the dogs were being fed the chickens and the bull and pony “were being used for bestiality purposes” in another state.

On Friday the SPCA confirmed that the three German Shepherds were put down due to physical trauma. The SPCA said the dogs did not like being touched and were aggressive when touched.

“We can’t blame them for acting this way, we can only imagine what they had been through,” said the SPCA on Facebook. “We will never fully know what their triggers are, so sometimes that is what’s best for the animal’s safety and the safety of our staff.”

A duck was also unable to walk properly and the SPCA says they hope the animals that have passed “are now free and are no longer suffering physically or mentally.”

“I want to stress that we did NOT want to put any of the animals down, however it’s our job to do what is best for the animal(s) whether we like it or not,” said the SPCA’s post. “Don’t think this hasn’t had an effect on us too.”

In addition, the SPCA says multiple staff members developed blisters that were determined to be scabies. They’re recommending anyone who had contact with the bus be vigilant for symptoms.

The SPCA says they will be closed to the public until further notice as staff recover and the animals are treated. At this time, the animals are not up for adoption, however, the SPCA is taking donations to help give them care.

Eastern Adams Regional Police say the bus driver was discovered to be wanted in West Virginia and a female passenger was stranded.

The conditions of the vehicle and trailer were “inhabitable,” with feces everywhere, Eastern Adams Regional Police Chief Francis Staab said, who added that the bus never should have been allowed on the roadway.

“I’m horrified at the conditions that these people lived in,” Staab said. “It’s actually occurring in my 44 years of law enforcement. I have never seen conditions like this before.”

