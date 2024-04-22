Several Alabama elementary students hospitalized after van crashes into tree

At least seven children and one adult have been hospitalized in Alabama after a daycare van carrying elementary students went off the road and crashed into a tree.

The incident happened just outside of Pinson at around 7:30 a.m., Center Point Fire District Chief Brandon Dahlen confirmed with USA TODAY Monday. The vehicle was on its way to Kermit Johnson Elementary.

"First responders arrived to find a passenger van that struck a tree head on," Dahlen said.

A van carrying children and one adult is pictured after crashing into tree just outside of Pinson, Alabama on its way to Kermit Johnson Elementary School.

A van carrying children and one adult is pictured after crashing into tree just outside of Pinson, Alabama on its way to Kermit Johnson Elementary School.

Number of children injured could be as high as 8

The injuries of the children involved in the crash were minor, Dahlen shared, but the driver had to be extricated from the vehicle with severe injuries. The passengers, students at two Jefferson County elementary schools, were taken to Children's of Alabama, Birmingham and the driver was taken to the University Alabama at Birmingham, Trauma Center to be treated.

The number of children injured could be as high as eight, Dahlen told USA TODAY Monday. There are conflicting reports and Dahlen wasn't able to confirm the exact number.

Passengers involved in a crash outside of Pinson, Alabama were students at two Jefferson County elementary schools. They were taken to Children's of Alabama, Birmingham to be treated for injuries.

Several agencies assisted the Center Point Fire Department after the crash occurred including the Jefferson County Sheriff's office, Palmerdale and Glennwood fire districts, and Regional Paramedic Ambulance service (RPS). The Alabama Trauma Communication Center (ATCC) helped with patient coordination, Dahlen shared.

Cause of the wreck remains unknown

The van that crashed belongs to Carson Village Daycare and was being used to transport children to Kermit Johnson Elementary School. Jefferson County Schools confirmed with NBC affiliate WVTM-TV that the children involved in the accident were students of Kermit Johnson Elementary School (3rd-5th grade) and Pinson Elementary School (K-2nd grade).

Parents with children in Jefferson County elementary schools received a call following the incident, WVTM-TV reported. The automated call, according to the outlet, said that a few kids "suffered minor injuries, but we are being told they will be OK." It said the children were transported to the hospital for evaluation and asked the community for thoughts and prayers.

A van carrying children and one adult is pictured after crashing into tree just outside of Pinson, Alabama on its way to Kermit Johnson Elementary School.

The cause of the wreck remains unknown, Chris Horn, Battalion Chief with Center Point Fire District said, "but she (the driver) ran off the roadway onto the right and hit a tree," Horn told WVTM-TV.

The condition of the children and the driver have not been updated as of Monday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alabama elementary students hospitalized after van crashes into tree