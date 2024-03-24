Several $100K, $50K winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania
Six Powerball tickets purchased in Pennsylvania won significant prizes in Saturday night’s drawing.
According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, three tickets bought in the state that used Power Play won $100,000. Three tickets without Power Play won $50,000.
The numbers for the grand prize worth $750 million on Saturday were 6-23-25-34-51 and the Powerball was 3. The Power Play was 2X.
There was no grand prize winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing. The jackpot is now worth an estimated $800 million for Monday’s drawing — the sixth-largest prize in the promotion’s history.
