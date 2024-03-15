Seventh man pleads guilty for role in New Kensington man's shooting death

Mar. 14—A Pittsburgh man pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Thursday for his role in the events that led to the July 2022 shooting death of a man outside a New Kensington apartment building.

Raquan Carpenter, 20, was among the seven men and teens charged with criminal homicide in connection with the death of 39-year-old Jason Raiford at the Valley Royal Court Apartments.

Raiford was shot 11 times over what prosecutors said was a drug debt.

Carpenter cooperated with prosecutors and testified during a weeklong trial late last year for three men accused in the fatal shooting.

Prosecutors dismissed seven of the eight counts against Carpenter, including criminal homicide, second-degree murder, robbery, aggravated assault and a weapons offense.

He pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Westmoreland County Judge Christopher Feliciani ordered Carpenter to remain in jail pending a sentencing hearing that will be conducted this year.

Six others have been convicted in connection with Raiford's death.

Amir Kennedy, 16, of New Kensington was convicted by a Westmoreland County jury of first-degree murder. He was sentenced last month to serve 30 to 60 years in prison.

Elijah Gary, 20, and DaMontae Brooks, 16, both of New Kensington, were on trial with Kennedy and were acquitted of homicide counts.

But Gary was found guilty of robbery, aggravated assault and conspiracy counts and sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison. And Brooks was convicted of robbery and conspiracy charges and ordered to serve 8 to 16 years behind bars.

Four others pleaded guilty for their roles in Raiford's death.

Braedon Dickinson, 16, of Connellsville was prosecuted as a juvenile and pleaded guilty to third-degree murder.

Prosecutors dismissed homicide charges against Avian Molter, 16, of Pittsburgh and Jonathan Felder, 19, of Arnold.

Both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery and a weapons offense. They will be sentenced this year.

Rich Cholodofsky is a TribLive reporter covering Westmoreland County government, politics and courts. He can be reached at rcholodofsky@triblive.com.